CVS waives medication delivery fee in response to COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak

(KTSM) — Nationwide drugstore chain CVS announced additional steps to address the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak and protect patient access to medication Monday.

All charges for home delivery on prescription medications will be waived beginning Monday, according to CVS. The company says this is a direct response to CDC recommendations for people at higher risk for COVID-19 complications to stay at home as much as possible and avoid social contact.

“Being committed to the welfare of those we serve means being responsive to evolving needs and acting swiftly. This is particularly true in times of uncertainty,” said Troyen Brennan, M.D., M.P.H., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health in a press statement. “The latest steps we’re taking will help ensure patients of all ages have every option available to them when it comes to filling prescriptions.”

In addition to free medication delivery, Aetna, a CVS Health company, is offering 90-day maintenance medication prescriptions for insured and Medicare members and is working with states’ government to make the option available to Medicaid members where allowable.

Aetna will waive early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications for all members with pharmacy benefits administered through CVS Caremark .

“When you’re in a position to increase convenience and help provide some peace of mind, you act. As long as COVID-19 continues to be a threat, we’ll maintain a relentless focus on how best to serve our patients, members, and customers,” Brennan added.

CVS advises anyone presenting COVID-19 symptoms to contact their health provider immediately and avoid coming into the pharmacy until advised by a physician. The company has set up a COVID-19 resource center for the latest information on precautions consumers should take to prevent the spread of the virus.