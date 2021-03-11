CVS adding 74 more COVID-19 vaccine sites in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — CVS Health will start giving the COVID-19 vaccine at 74 additional stores in Texas, the pharmacy giant announced Thursday. CVS was already offering vaccinations at 106 stores, so this will mean 180 locations total.

Bookings at these new pharmacy locations will be available starting Saturday.

This comes as Texas prepares to open vaccines up to Group 1C on Monday, which includes anyone 50 or older. Texas also recently opened up the vaccine to all teachers, school staff and child care providers.

CVS does not get its vaccine from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Instead, it gets it directly from the federal government as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. CVS is vaccinating people at nearly 1,200 pharmacies in 29 states and Puerto Rico.

CVS partners with Target to provide vaccine at Target stores

Target and CVS announced a partnership Wednesday that will allow CVS to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to people at CVS pharmacies located within Target stores.

Target says it already supports CVS-administered vaccinations every year for the flu, as well as shingles and pneumonia. This is an extension of that partnership.

How to sign up for the vaccine with CVS Health

You’ll still need to go to CVS.com to check your eligibility and see if there’s a participating location near you.

You can also check out other places to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine if those sign-up appointments are full.