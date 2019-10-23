CVHP News: Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News.

This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on at KLST and KSAN and the stories you can find on our website, conchovalleyhomepage.com. Plus, some other top stories and things you need to know before starting your day.

The featured guest is Tom Thompson, City Councilman for District 2 and Marketing Director for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.

He addressed Proposition A that’s on the ballot for the November 5, 2019 elections.

He also gave details on the 66th Annual Cinch Roping Fiesta being held October 25 -27, 2019.