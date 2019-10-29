CVHP News: Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News.
This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on at KLST and KSAN and the stories you can find on our website, conchovalleyhomepage.com. Plus, some other top stories and things you need to know before starting your day.
The featured guest is Mason Matthews with the San Angelo Fire Department. He talked about Safety City, SAFD’s Truck or Treat event happening on Halloween, the annual Fill the Boot campaign, and Stop The Bleed training.