Recent cold fronts have been the driving factor for much of the rainfall across the Lone Star State over the last couple of weeks. Unfortunately, there are areas that are still dealing with extreme drought conditions. In some spots it will take several inches of rainfall to make a noticeable difference in drought conditions.

The latest Concho Valley drought monitor shows slight improvement in drought conditions for Crockett, Sutton, Kimble, and Mason counties. Most of this rainfall happened on Sunday evening when a cold front moved through the area. Meanwhile, drought conditions have worsened for Sterling, Irion and Coke counties.