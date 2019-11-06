CVHP News: November 6, 2019

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News.

This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on at KLST and KSAN and the stories you can find on our website, conchovalleyhomepage.com. Plus, some other top stories and things you need to know before starting your day.

Download our FREE app:

Android users, click here.

iPhone users, click here.

Election Information:

Concho Valley Workforce Solutions information:

Hiring Red, White, and You event at the McNease Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Concho Valley Workforce Solutions website.

What do you want to see on the show? Let us know! Message us on social media (KSAN and KLST) or give us a call at 325-227-4240.