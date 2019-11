The 4000-series Union Pacific steam locomotives were the largest built to operate on American tracks; indeed they hold the distinction of being the largest and most powerful such engines ever constructed for rail service in the world.

The 4-8-8-4 articulated locomotives are impressive in size and capacity. Entering service in 1941, the behemoths were a crucial element of the Second World War effort, moving critical, strategic material across the nation. A total of twenty-five Big Boys were built; today seven remain, on public display in cities across the United States.