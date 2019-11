BIG SPRING, Texas - Big Spring Police say that on November 18, 2019, an officer saw a 2013 white Chevrolet 2500 HD truck that had been reported stolen by the Howard County Sheriff's office. The officer attempted to stop the truck but the driver refused and a chase began.

The driver then parked behind an abandoned home in the 1800 block of W. 3rd street in Big Spring and ran from the scene. After a search for the suspect, officers found and arrested 24-year-old Christian Anthony Torrence.