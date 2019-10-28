CVHP News: Monday, October 28, 2019

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News.

This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on at KLST and KSAN and the stories you can find on our website, conchovalleyhomepage.com. Plus, some other top stories and things you need to know before starting your day.

Officer Tracy Piatt-Fox joins us to talk about Red Ribbon Week and the Proclamation event being held at noon Monday, October 28.

Read more about resources for talking to your children about drugs and alcohol here.

Read more about the history of Red Ribbon Week here.