CVHP News: May 6, 2020

• Community gives to area nonprofits during 6th annual ‘San Angelo Gives’

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With 6 more hours to go, the 6th annual ‘San Angelo Gives’ is moving closer to this year’s…

• Where and when to find free COVID-19 testing

The Texas Military Department is opening up free COVID-19 testing across the Concho Valley. The testing is free, but…

• Military offering free COVID-19 testing

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS- The Texas Military Department is offering free COVID-19 testing Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 9 a.m. -…

• Daily COVID-19 test results from Tom Green County – Tuesday, May 5, 2020

San Angelo, Texas- There are no new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today. The following graphics from the City…

• San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts announces plan for summer programs

“What we’re going to do is push all of our programming that would be happening at the museum in June to an online for…

• Fort Concho cancels Frontier Day

San Angelo, Texas- Fort Concho regrets to announce that Frontier Day on Saturday, June 6 has been canceled. The event…