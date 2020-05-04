CVHP News: May 4, 2020. Catch up on what happened over the weekend.

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.

As of May 3, 2020, there are 78 positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. The 23-case spike comes after a large employer had their entire staff tested. That employer is the rambler solar project being built by Signal Energy. The company does not have a local headquarters. The project has halted, and all of the employees are staying home until they receive negative tests.

Paint Rock ISD announced that they will have graduation for the senior class of 2020 on May 30. Officials say a mask is required, everyone’s temperature will be taken, and social distancing guidelines will be met. They also say prom will be rescheduled for this summer.

Several businesses opened their doors for the first time weeks over the weekend.

The residents at the State Supported Living Center are considered part of the more vulnerable population when it comes to contracting COVID -19. So, the Volunteer Services Council gave them a special treat to make them smile.