CVHP News: May 27, 2020. Topics: Sonrisas ‘ropes’ course open, project graduation still a go, the FAQs of foster care

As of May 26, 2020, there are 90 positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Only three of those are active cases. No new cases were reported by the City yesterday.

A reminder from the City, if someone is going door to door selling something, they must have a permit from SAPD. That permit will look like an ID badge. You can ask to see it if they come to your door

Governor Abbott announced plans to reopen water parks, food courts at malls, and sporting events for adults.

Good news for recent grads when it comes to Project Graduation.

With the pandemic going on, several businesses and organizations had to change the way they operate. This includes Sonrisas Therapeutic Riding.

May is Foster Care Awareness Month so this week, we will be doing a series of stories on that topic. Here is the first one that addresses some of the common questions about foster care.