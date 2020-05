SAN ANGELO, Texas - The San Angelo-Tom Green County Emergency Management office is gathering information about storm damage as it seeks to have Thursday’s thunderstorms declared a local disaster. Please send photos of storm damage along with a home address to jim.evans@cosatx.us. This will help in determining the scope of damage at specific locations.

Once a local disaster is declared, the State of Texas can, on behalf of San Angelo and Tom Green County, request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that low-interest loans be made to individuals and businesses to assist with paying the non-insured portion of repairs that have been completed. FEMA does not pay directly to service providers.