CVHP News: May 18, 2020. Weekend recap.

As of May 17, 2020, there are 86 positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those, 18 are active and 80 patients have been released. No new cases were reported by the City yesterday.

San Angelo Police are looking for tips about a shooting that happened on Saturday night. It happened around 11 p.m. Police say they were dispatched to the 800 block of east 23rd street for a shots fired call. There, they found that three people had been shot; two 33-year-old males and a 21-year-old male. Police say this was an isolated shooting and the parties knew each other. All are expected to recover. If you have any tips about this case, you can contact SAPD.

With the pandemic causing many people to stay home, there’s been an increase in domestic violence calls and reports.

And with Governor Greg Abbott planning to announce more information about reopening Texas, many local businesses are reopening today. The City of San Angelo is also modifying some of their business hours.

