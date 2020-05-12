CVHP News: May 12, 2020

• How COVID-19 is hindering Habitat for Humanity projects
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s Habitat for Humanity homeowners and building projects are being affected by the…

• Teenage hit and run driver apprehended after foot pursuit
San Angelo, Texas- Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, 17-year-old Adan Gonzalez rear-ended a white Dodge Ram pickup that had been…

• Buckner launches gold ribbon campaign in support of senior living
SAN ANGELO, Texas – In a recent press release, Baptist Retirement Community announced the launch of their golden …

• City of San Angelo to give out more face masks
San Angelo, Texas- The City of San Angelo has announced that it will be distributing more free face masks to citizens…

• Facts about Police Week
Police Week officially began in 1962. That’s when the president at the time, John F. Kennedy, signed a proclamation t…

• Daily COVID-19 test results from Tom Green County – Monday, May 11, 2020
San Angelo, Texas- Today’s COVID-19 test results from Tom Green County returned no new positive cases. The following…

