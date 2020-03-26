CVHP News: March 26, 2020. News and updates from around the Concho Valley

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.

Top Stories:

Currently, there are two confirmed positive cases of Coronavirus in Tom Green County.

The San Angelo Area Foundation has set up a COVID-19 Community Response Fund. Community members can donate to it and nonprofits can apply for assistance. For complete details, click here.

The County Clerk’s Office has issued a statement saying they are limiting public access beginning March 26, 2020. You can still transfer documents and receive assistance; it will just be by phone or email. There is also a physical drop box for payments. (See photo below)