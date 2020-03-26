Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

CVHP News: March 26, 2020. News and updates from around the Concho Valley

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.

Download our FREE app:

Top Stories:

Currently, there are two confirmed positive cases of Coronavirus in Tom Green County.

The San Angelo Area Foundation has set up a COVID-19 Community Response Fund. Community members can donate to it and nonprofits can apply for assistance. For complete details, click here.

The County Clerk’s Office has issued a statement saying they are limiting public access beginning March 26, 2020. You can still transfer documents and receive assistance; it will just be by phone or email. There is also a physical drop box for payments. (See photo below)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.