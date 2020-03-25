Closings
CVHP News: March 25, 2020. Updates from around the City of San Angelo and West Texas

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.

• Pedestrian fatality in Crockett County
OZONA, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated a one vehicle crash Tuesday morning that resulted in…

• Alcohol, drug prevention programs meet online
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Because of social distancing and gathering restrictions, people dealing with addictions are not…

• Holding them all together: how the United Way of the Concho Valley helps nonprofits
San Angelo, TX — In San Angelo and the Concho Valley, people commonly turn to nonprofits, religious organizations, a…

• City of San Angelo holds Coronavirus news conference
The City of San Angelo held a news conference at 3:30 PM. The conference was in regards to the first confirmed case of…

• SAPD donates MiFi devices to SAISD
On Tuesday, March 24th, the San Angelo Police Department donated 42 JetPacks and 80 MiFi devices, mobile WiFi hotspots,…

• First positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo Health Department has confirmed one positive case of coronavirus disease…

