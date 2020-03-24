CVHP News: March 23, 2020. Top stories from around San Angelo

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.

• Lost your job? Concho Valley Workforce Solutions is here to help.

San Angelo, TX — With so many jobs being lost as a result of the nationwide response to Covid-19, many people will be l…

• COVID-19 impacts on pregnant women

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The novel Coronavirus can affect groups of people differently but the guidelines for pregnant…

• Daily update video from Shannon Medical Center, March 23, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Shannon Medical Center is releasing a daily video with updates about COVID-19 or, the Corona V…

• March 23, 2020 Community Partners Update regarding COVID-19

*The following information is from the City of San Angelo. Shannon Medical Center COVID-19 Centralized Screening and…

• CVHP News: March 23, 2020. Janet Karcher talk about San Angelo Gives, ‘Organizations are going to need, now more than ever, the support of the community.’

• Local church provides meals amid Corona outbreak

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Paul Ann Baptist Church served over 500 meals to San Angelo residents. Originally slated to begin a…