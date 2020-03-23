CVHP News: March 23, 2020. Janet Karcher talk about San Angelo Gives, ‘Organizations are going to need, now more than ever, the support of the community.’

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.

San Angelo Gives will be held on May 5, 2020. It is the sixth year for the event. If you are the leader of an organization who would like to apply to be a part of San Angelo Gives, click here. The deadline is April 1, 2020.

There is still a lot going on locally when it comes to COVID-19. A reminder, there are no confirmed cases in San Angelo at this point.

According to the City of San Angelo, as of Sunday, March 22, there have been 113 total tests for covid-19, 25 have come back as negative, and there are 88 pending tests.

The Tom Green County Jail has made some changes to the way they are handing arrestees and visitors.

