CVHP News: March 19, 2020. Updates from around the Concho Valley and Texas

There is still a lot going on locally when it comes to COVID-19. A reminder, there are no confirmed cases in San Angelo at this point.

However, last night, the City of Brownwood did report they had a confirmed case. The patient is a woman in her 60s and the case is travel related, but Brown County Health Department officials say she has had limited contact with the community and is isolation.

Looking across Texas, Amarillo health officials confirmed two cases as well. They say they have since taken extra precautions and upgraded the city to “level orange.”

UPDATE: There is now a third case confirmed in the Lubbock/Amarillo areas. The third case is a student at Texas Tech University, which is located in Lubbock.

In an email addressed to the Texas Tech community, President of the University Lawrence Schovanec said,

“I’m writing to let you know that one of our students who we evacuated from Europe has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), upon returning to Lubbock on Sunday evening, March 15. That student is currently in isolation, and several family members who have been in contact with the student are currently under quarantine. I must emphasize based on CDC guidance, we developed a strict protocol for transportation and accommodations for all students who were returning to the country. Despite our best efforts, one of our students has tested positive for the virus.”

Back to the Concho Valley. With schools closed, parents and guardians are looking for ways to help keep their children active and engaged. The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is helping with take home art survival kits. The museum will also be offering 120 water-color kits on Friday, March 20, 2020, for people to pick up and take home. Then they will be doing a demo online.

If you have an upcoming dentist appointment, you may be wondering how they are handling this situation.