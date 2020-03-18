CVHP News: March 18, 2020. Top local stories in San Angelo

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.

There is still a lot going on locally when it comes to COVID-19. A reminder, there are no confirmed cases in San Angelo at this point.

The declaration from the City and other advice to use social distancing is impacting several businesses. However, some are seeing an increase in calls.

One local gym owner is staying positive.

We’d like to offer you some words of encouragement. We had the chance to speak to the lead pastor at PaulAnn Church who told us about how the services may have changed, but the church’s goal remains the same.

Another reminder about the new store hours for HEB and Walmart.

We want to remind everyone to take preventive measures such as washing your hands and disinfecting your office and home.

As many city, state, and national leaders have encouraged, be considerate of others.

Stores are prepared and will restock items in a timely fashion so there is no need to stockpile.

