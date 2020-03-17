CVHP News: March 17, 2020. Updates on top local and state stories you need to know regarding COVID-19

There is still a lot going on locally when it comes to COVID-19. A reminder, there are no confirmed cases in San Angelo at this point.

The latest developments include a declaration from the City of San Angelo prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people. Mayor Brenda Gunter sent out a message to the citizens about this on Monday evening.

Some other updates statewide include the waving of the STAAR test requirements by Governor Greg Abbott. He said in a press conference that there’s “no way the test could be given” with everything going on currently. He has also called for similar actions from others.

If your vehicle registration is expiring soon, the governor just announced that you have more time. He said he’s waiving the rules and penalties if you are unable to renew your registration during this time. He encourages social distancing and said law enforcement would be made aware of this waiver as well. You also have the option to renew your registration online.

Another reminder about the new store hours for HEB and Walmart.

We want to remind everyone to take preventive measures such as washing your hands and disinfecting your office and home.

As many city, state, and national leaders have encouraged, be considerate of others.

Stores are prepared and will restock items in a timely fashion so there is no need to stockpile.