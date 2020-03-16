CVHP News: March 16, 2020. Top local news stories you need to know about how COVID-19 is impacting the Concho Valley

There is a lot going on locally when it comes to preventative measures against COVID-19 or, the Corona Virus.

Here is what you need to know:

Several area schools have postponed classes.

Howard College and Angelo State University have moved the remainder of their classes online for the remainder of the spring semester.

Parents can find some relief, however:

If you have a child who needs a meal and cannot eat because of those school closures, SAISD is offering free meals until further notice.

Serving times will be from 7:30 to 8:30 in the morning for breakfast and 11 a.m. until noon for lunch.

You must have your child present to get those meals and adults are not eligible to receive meals.

And some might be in need of childcare during this time:

A San Angelo woman is helping parents make connections with qualified babysitters. Kaitlyn Brosh created an online document that parents can fill out with their information and needs.

Childcare providers can also include their information in that spreadsheet as well.

However, everyone is encouraged to be extremely honest about travel history and exposure risk when it comes to the virus.

Another reminder about the new store hours for HEB and Walmart:

HEB is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Walmart will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

We want to remind everyone to take preventive measures such as washing your hands and disinfecting your office and home.

However, as many city, state, and national leaders have encouraged, be considerate of others.

You can help elderly residents who are more susceptible to illness by donating supplies.

Stores are prepared and will restock items in a timely fashion.

