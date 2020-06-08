CVHP News: June 8, 2020. Woman’s charges upgraded to murder, NAACP holds weekend rally, local child recognized by Safari Club

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.
According to the City of San Angelo, as of June 7, 2020, there are 115 positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Sixteen of those cases are active.
A San Angelo woman’s charges have been upgraded to murder after police say she shot her husband in a domestic dispute.
A peaceful rally was held over the weekend by the NAACP to honor George Floyd.
A young San Angelo boy was recognized by the San Angelo Chapter of the Safari Club.
