CVHP News: June 8, 2020. Woman’s charges upgraded to murder, NAACP holds weekend rally, local child recognized by Safari Club

According to the City of San Angelo, as of June 7, 2020, there are 115 positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Sixteen of those cases are active.

A San Angelo woman’s charges have been upgraded to murder after police say she shot her husband in a domestic dispute.

A peaceful rally was held over the weekend by the NAACP to honor George Floyd.

A young San Angelo boy was recognized by the San Angelo Chapter of the Safari Club.

