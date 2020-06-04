CVHP News: June 4, 2020

More Stories for you

• Our Water: avoid clogging storm sewers during summer lawn sprucing

SAN ANGELO, Texas – It is no secret that San Angelo has a complicated relationship with its storm drainage system. With…

• St. Paul Presbyterian Church continues food distribution program

The St. Paul Presbyterian Church has been distributing food since March 17, 2020 when shutdowns due to the COVID-19…

• San Angelo Police “conducting death investigation” after body is found in water

UPDATE: JUNE 3, 2020 4:11 P.M. San Angelo Police issued a press release stating the following: “Just after 11:30…

• Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• CVHP News: June 3, 2020

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News. Watch live a…

• Lone Star Beef donates $350k to SAFD

San Angelo, Texas- Lone Star Beef Owner John Cross donated $350,000 to the San Angelo Fire Department (SAFD) to help…