CVHP News: June 17, 2020. Angelo State searching for WWII, Korean War Veterans, latest COVID-19 numbers, Ports to Plains update

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.

Watch live at https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/live/

Download our FREE app:

As of June 16, 2020, there are 174 positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. According to the City of San Angelo, 45 of those cases are active and being monitored and one person is being hospitalized. For comparison, on June 1, 2020, the number of positive cases was 106 and 19 of those cases were active.

San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter released a statement about the current status and spike in cases.

Health Authority Dr. James Vretis weighed in on what he thinks we’ll see in the near future.

The Ports to Plains project has reached another phase.

Angelo state is looking for WWII veterans, Korean War veterans, and their families. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.