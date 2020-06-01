CVHP News: June 1, 2020. Recap of protest in San Angelo, latest COVID-19 numbers

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.

Watch live at https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/live/

Download our FREE app:

Android users, click here.

iPhone users, click here.

As of May 31, 2020, there are 100 positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Several of those cases were reported over the weekend by the City. There are now 14 active cases being monitored in the county.

Sunday’s count from the City:

“There is one new positive case of COVID-19 to report.

– Hispanic male in his 20s, TGC, exposure to known case

Total positive case count: 100

Active case count: 14″

Saturday’s count from the City:

“There are four new positive cases of COVID-19 to report.

– Hispanic female in her 50s, TGC, exposure to known case

– White female, teenager, TGC, exposure to known case

– Hispanic female in her 20s, TGC, exposure to known case

– Hispanic male in his 30s, TGC, exposure to known case

Total positive count: 99

Active case count: 13″

Hundreds took to the streets last night for a protest in memory of George Floyd. You can see a gallery of photos and videos from the protest here.

May was Foster Care Awareness Month. The month may be over but the need for foster parents remains.