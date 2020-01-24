CVHP News: January 24, 2020. Today’s Topic: Healthcare for veterans and the new VA clinic in San Angelo

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News.
This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on at KLST and KSAN and the stories you can find on our website, conchovalleyhomepage.com. Plus, some other top stories and things you need to know before starting your day.
Download our FREE app:
West Texas VA information:
- Big Spring location (headquarters) phone number: 432-263-7361
- San Angelo location phone number: 325-658-6138
- Website
- App information
- Facebook page
- Veteran Crisis Hotline: 800-273-8255 (TALK)