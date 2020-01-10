CVHP News: January 10, 2020. Keepers of Hope organization aims to keep hope alive by filling needs for nonprofits

Keepers of Hope Information:

  • Website
  • Facebook Page
  • Mail donations to: Keepers of Hope P.O. Box 3703 San Angelo, TX 76902
  • Email Debbie Sonberg at debbie@keepersofhope.org
  • Call Debbie at 325-227-5330

Current Drive: books for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas.

Keepers of hope is collecting books for ages 0-6 and 10-14. The books can be educational. You can drop of NEW or gently used books at three locations.

  • Maurice’s: 4427 Sunset Drive
  • Bargain Cave: 2207 N. Chadbourne
  • San Angelo Lions Club Eyeglass Recycling Center: 27 W. Concho

