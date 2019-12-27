CVHP News: December 27, 2019

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News.

This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on at KLST and KSAN and the stories you can find on our website, conchovalleyhomepage.com. Plus, some other top stories and things you need to know before starting your day.

Download our FREE app:

Android users, click here.

iPhone users, click here.

City of San Angelo launches new bill pay service.

More Stories for you

• Pet Talk with Dr. Zachary Schulze

Dr. Zachary Schulze with the North Bentwood Veterinary Hospital and Boarding stops by the KLST studio to talk with Jay…

• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Friday, December 27th, Saturday, December 28th, and Sunday, December 29th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Local Concho Valley birthdays being…

• Out-the-door Forecast for Friday, December 27th

Temperatures to start your day will be in the mid 50s for most of the Concho Valley. The clouds are expected to stay…

• KLST Weather Forecast; Thursday December 26, 2019

Overcast skies block our view of the sun today and this will continue throughout tomorrow and Saturday morning. A few…

• Holiday recycling do’s and don’ts

SAN ANGELO, Texas — If you’re still cleaning up the Christmas wrapping paper and materials, and getting these to the…