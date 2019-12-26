CVHP News: December 26, 2019. City of San Angelo hosting mother-son, daddy-daughter, family date nights soon.

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News.

This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on at KLST and KSAN and the stories you can find on our website, conchovalleyhomepage.com. Plus, some other top stories and things you need to know before starting your day.

Download our FREE app:

Android users, click here.

iPhone users, click here.

City of San Angelo mother-son, daddy-daughter, family date night information:

Visit the website here.

More Stories for you

• San Angelo Teen charged with Driving While Intoxicated after Police witness rollover crash on Christmas Morning

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Just before 1:00 a.m. on December 25, 2019, San Angelo Police were dispatched to the report of a…

• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Thursday, December 26th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Local Concho Valley birthdays being…

• Out-the-door Forecast for Thursday, December 26th

Temperatures will start off on the cool side with most of the Concho Valley in the mid-to-upper 40s with some low 50s…

• KLST Weather Forecast; December 25, 2019

One more day of mostly dry conditions until that moisture starts to pick up in the atmosphere along with an increase in…

• Our Water: a look back at 2019

SAN ANGELO, TX – A lot has happened in 2019 regarding San Angelo’s water supply and infrastructure. Voters approved the…