CVHP News: December 18, 2019

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News.
This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on at KLST and KSAN and the stories you can find on our website, conchovalleyhomepage.com. Plus, some other top stories and things you need to know before starting your day.
Download our FREE app:
UPDATE: Blood drive at Icon Cinema
- 93 pints of blood were donated at Icon Cinema Tuesday, December 17.
- This is enough to save 279 lives
- For more information about the ongoing blood drive through December 24, click here.