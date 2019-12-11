CVHP News: December 11, 2019. Veterans Juan and Jennifer Rubio with ‘Fish’n with Docs’ are in studio to talk about how they help fellow service members

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News.

This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on at KLST and KSAN and the stories you can find on our website, conchovalleyhomepage.com. Plus, some other top stories and things you need to know before starting your day.

Fish’n With Docs Information:

  • Website
  • Facebook page
  • They will be at the community booth at the San Angelo Rodeo in February 2020.
  • They hold fundraisers at the VFW and Field and Streams frequently. That information is posted on their Facebook page.

