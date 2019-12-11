CVHP News: December 11, 2019. Veterans Juan and Jennifer Rubio with ‘Fish’n with Docs’ are in studio to talk about how they help fellow service members

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department's internal watchdog told Congress on Wednesday that he is concerned that “so many basic and fundamental errors" were made by the FBI as it investigated ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee comes two days after the release of areport that identified significant problems with applications to receive and renew warrants to eavesdrop on a former Trump campaign aide in 2016 and 2017. Despite those problems, the report also found that the FBI's actions were not motivated by partisan bias and that the investigation was opened for a proper cause.