CVHP News: April 8, 2020

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.
Watch live at https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/live/
Download our FREE app:
• Drop in gas prices and less drivers on the road worries industry
SAN ANGELO, TX – Many consumers are pleased with the drop of gas prices at the pump. However, between that price drop…
• ‘Super Pink Moon’ rises tonight! Teach your kids about the biggest full moon of 2020
By Chelsea GohdSAN ANGELO, Texas (SPACE.COM) — Tonight (April 7), if you look up at the night sky, you’ll see the “…
• Tips on how to spend your stimulus check wisely
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Over the next couple of weeks, Americans will be receiving stimulus checks approved by congress….
• Sexual Assault Awareness Month: Open Arms sees increase in calls to hotline, still providing services in person and online
“One in for women will be a victim of sexual violence in her lifetime and one in six men will be a victim of sexual v…
• There are now 25 positive cases of COVID-19 in San Angelo
San Angelo, Texas- Tuesday’s numbers from the COVID-19 testing in San Angelo have returned one new positive case. The…
• San Angelo ISD welcomes new communications team members
SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Independent School District is pleased to announce new members to our communications…