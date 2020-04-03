Closings
CVHP News: April 3, 2020. Recap: don’t call 911 to ask questions, 10th confirmed COVID-19 case, local business could help hospitals across the nation

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.

As of April 2,2020, there are 10 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Tom Green County.

The San Angelo Police Department says their dispatchers are getting flooded with calls from people who have questions about COVID-19. The police department is not the place people should call for those questions. 9-1-1 should only be called for emergencies. You can find all the information you need on the City of San Angelo’s website or Facebook page.

Here is the first story in a new series about how the Coronavirus is impacting smaller communities.

Dr. Doug Schultz addresses some COVID-19 testing questions.

One local company is working to provide relief and a solution for those on the front lines.

