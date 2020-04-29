CVHP News: April 29, 2020. Top stories from around the Concho Valley

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.

Watch live at https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/live/

Download our FREE app:

Android users, click here.

iPhone users, click here.

As of April 28, 2020 there are 44 positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

Several things have had to go online with COVID-19…even pageants. One Wall, Texas teen competed in Miss Teen Texas.

There’s no better time to give. That’s what some San Angelo organizations are saying.

And today is denim day. It’s a campaign to raise awareness for sexual assault victims.