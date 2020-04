Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.

Watch live at https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/live/

Download our FREE app:

Android users, click here.

iPhone users, click here.

As of April 27, 2020, there are 44 positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

Also happening yesterday, Governor Greg Abbott said the stay at home order for Texas will expire on April 30, 2020. Some businesses will re-open May 1, 2020 with restrictions.

Locally, the Concho Valley Farmer’s Market will open on May 2, 2020.