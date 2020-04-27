CVHP News: April 27, 2020

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.

As of Sunday, April 26, 2020, there are 44 cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Two of the newest cases are classified as community spread. Those results came from a man from Tom Green County, a man from Runnels County, and one woman from Potter County who was tested here. She has since returned to Potter County.

Beginning Monday, April 27, 2020, playgrounds and tennis courts are open but there are some restrictions according to the City of San Angelo.

Now some good news about our economy. Several large projects are still going through.