CVHP News: April 24, 2020. One new case of COVID-19 in Tom Green County, Chamber creates resource hub, retail-to-go begins

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.

Watch live at https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/live/

Download our FREE app:

More Stories for you

• “Retail-To-Go” begins Friday in Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Effective tomorrow more Texas businesses will be reopening for curbside services. Retailers in San…

• San Angelo Citizen Center asking for food donations to benefit the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank
SAN ANGELO, Texas – In the middle of this pandemic, when so many families need an extra hand, the Citizen Center,…

• Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• San Angelo Chamber of Commerce creates hub of information for business owners
“Since the first week of March we noticed that we had some pretty obvious challenges that were mounting,” Michael Loo…

• CVHP News: April 23, 2020
Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News. Watch live a…

• Local Health Authority says more COVID-19 testing is needed
SAN ANGELO, Texas — While San Angelo has seen fewer positive cases of COVID-19 than surrounding cities, experts say…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.