CVHP News: April 22, 2020. Topics include uplifting stories and Earth Day

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.

Watch live at https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/live/

Download our FREE app:

Android users, click here.

iPhone users, click here.

As of April 21, 2020, there are still 41 cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. No new cases have been reported by the City for five days in a row.

A Colorado City man and graduate of Angelo State University answered the call to help in a New York hospital.

He’s a coach turned advocate. He’s raising money for folks in need with this initiative.

Today is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day so how can you celebrate online and do your part? Here are some tips.