CVHP News: April 21, 2020. Shannon to acquire Community, adopt-a-senior initiative, and story time at the Railway Museum

https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/live/

As of April 20, 2020, there are still 41 cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. No new cases have been reported by the City for four days in a row.

Shannon Medical Center announced Monday that they will acquire the assets of Community Medical Center. Shannon officials did say that nothing will change for patients or employees of both hospitals immediately. They expect the agreement to be final in the fall of this year.

Here’s something fun to show your kids. The Railway Museum has a Facebook page and they go live at 2 p.m. each day for story time.

