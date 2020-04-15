CVHP News: April 15, 2020. Recap of top stories around the Concho Valley

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.

Top Stories:

As of April 14, 2020, there are still 39 positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. There were no new cases reported by the City on that date.

Paint Rock ISD announced that they would close their doors for the rest of the school year. Officials say they’ll continue to utilize online learning tools and graduations will go on, just in a different way. They say they’ll release more details later.

You can now adopt a pet virtually.

One San Angelo business owner switched gears to fill a need in the community. She’s now making a different product to aid citizens.

Small business owners do have some relief coming. There have been several acts passed by congress with these business owners in mind.