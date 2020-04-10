CVHP News: April 10, 2020. Some good news stories for a Friday!

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.
Watch live at https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/live/
Download our FREE app:
More Stories for you
• Local businesses use social media to keep customers connected
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Some Concho Valley businesses deemed “non-essential” like clothing retailers are closed under…
• Child tests positive for COVID-19 who attended Kountry Tyme Academy daycare
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Kountry Tyme Academy located in San Angelo has released information in regards to a child at the…
• Restaurants are hurting: how one local marketing company is trying to help
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With so many restaurants seeing a loss of business over the course of the Coronavirus pandemic, T…
• Concho Valley Transit to waive fares in response to COVID-19
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Effective Monday, April 13th Concho Valley Transit will suspend all fares for its fixed route and …
• Free pizza, smiles given to first responders courtesy of Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria and Taproom
SAN ANGELO, Texas – “We just wanted to give back to first responders by giving them a free pizza so we partnered with C…
• Our Water: bottled water an important resource throughout community
SAN ANGELO, Texas — In the midst of the ongoing Corona outbreak, with people isolating at home, many are inclined to s…