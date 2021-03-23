CVCOG is seeking applicants for the Concho Valley Community Enrichment Initiative -AmeriCorps VISTA program

Courtesy of Felicitee Jones:

San Angelo, Texas (March 23)- The Concho Valley Council of Governments is the new sponsor

organization for the AmeriCorps VISTA Program. This sponsorship was previously held by Angelo

State University.

Our goal is to create resilient communities by placing VISTA members with nonprofit and social service agencies to implement projects that will help alleviate poverty, empower our communities, build capacity and create sustainable solutions throughout our 13 county region.

Such projects may include, fundraising, grant writing, research, data collection/analysis and

volunteer recruitment. Members serving in the AmeriCorps VISTA program serve full-time for

one-year terms and are eligible for monthly stipends, living allowance, training, health coverage,

and other incentive.

VISTA Leader: Concho Valley Community Enrichment Initiative at CVCOG

We currently have five opportunities that we are seeking to fill with interested applicants:

Mental Health/School Safety Initiative Data Collection Specialist at Education Service Center

Region 15

Region 15 Sustainability Coordinator at West Texas Counseling and Guidance

Veterans Outreach Coordinator at West Texas Counseling and Guidance

Family/Community Program Analyst at Head Start/Early Head Start



The Concho Valley Council of Governments is a voluntary organization of local governments to foster a cooperative effort in resolving problems, policies, and plans that are common and regional.