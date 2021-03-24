CVCOG is seeking applicants for the Concho Valley Community Enrichment Initiative, AmeriCorps VISTA Program

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Concho Valley Council of Governments is the new sponsor organization for the AmeriCorps VISTA Program.

This sponsorship was previously held by Angelo State University.

Our goal is to create resilient communities by placing VISTA members with nonprofit and social service agencies to implement projects that will help alleviate poverty, empower our communities, build capacity and create sustainable solutions throughout our 13 county region.

Such projects may include, fundraising, grant writing, research, data collection/analysis and

volunteer recruitment. Members serving in the AmeriCorps VISTA program serve full-time for

one-year terms and are eligible for monthly stipends, living allowance, training, health coverage,

and other incentive.

We currently have five opportunities that we are seeking to fill with interested applicants.

VISTA Leader: Concho Valley Community Enrichment Initiative at CVCOG

Mental Health/School Safety Initiative Data Collection Specialist at Education Service Center Region 15

Sustainability Coordinator at West Texas Counseling and Guidance

Veterans Outreach Coordinator at West Texas Counseling and Guidance

Family/Community Program Analyst at Head Start/Early Head Start

The information above is courtesy of Erin M. Hernandez, Economic Development Director for the Concho Valley Council of Governments. For more information call 325-944-9666.