SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Concho Valley Community Action Agency has officially become a registered donation site for ‘Feeding Pets of the Homeless,’ here is how to get involved!

Feeding Pets of the Homeless is one of the first national nonprofits providing pet food and emergency veterinary care to pets that belong to people experiencing homelessness. The idea was born by Genevieve Frederick, who saw a homeless man with his healthy dog in New York City, following without a leash. Wondering why someone experiencing homelessness would choose to keep their pet, she discovered that their pets are nonjudgmental; provide comfort and an emotional bond of loyalty.

“This is an exciting partnership that will bring new opportunities for our homeless neighbors who truly are in need of pet care and supplies, and it will give San Angelo community members a chance to give back in a meaningful way that impacts homeless pets and their owners alike,” said Chrysanthemum Crenshaw with the CVCAA.

Crenshaw said that once she had first read about the initiative and what they’ve done for the homeless pets of our country, she knew that this partnership was something she wanted to pursue.

“As a seasoned AmeriCorps volunteer, I am dedicated to supporting organizations that value serving the disadvantaged,” said Crenshaw. “And, as an animal welfare worker, I am always looking for ways to help our furry friends in need – this seemed like a logical next step.”

Since beginning 4 months ago, Crenshaw and the organization have been able to provide more than 50 pet food items and other pet care essentials to individuals and families in the area.

“Now, with support from Feeding Pets of the Homeless and our community, I can’t wait to see how these numbers grow,” said Crenshaw.

The CVCAA is requesting that donations be brought to their location at 133 W Concho Ave, and if anyone should have any questions, please call (325) 653-2411 and ask for Chrysanthemum.