WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man Wichita Falls Police said got into an argument with a store clerk then stabbed a customer who tried to intervene is in custody.

Alejandro Villanueva, courtesy of Wichita County Jail

27-year-old Alejandro Villanueva is charged with aggravated assault with his bond set at $100,000.

When WFPD officers arrived at the 7-Eleven at 2012 Grant just after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, March 1, they said the victim was holding napkins and applying pressure to a bleeding wound in her neck.

She told them she was buying items when Villanueva came in the store and began arguing with the clerk. The victim and a witness said Villanueva left, then came back and began arguing with the clerk again.

The witness said he left a second time, and returned once more and began yelling at the clerk.

The witness said the customer stepped in and told Villanueva to leave, and he began to yell at her. The customer said she told him if he did not calm down and stop confronting the clerk and leave, she would go get her gun in her car.

She said Villanueva came at her and began pushing her with his chest, and she pushed him away but he kept coming at her, and that is when she felt a sharp pain on her neck and fell back into the door and ran outside.

The clerk said Villanueva then ran out and got in his truck and left.

The witness said she saw Villanueva stab the victim with a large knife with a brown handle.

Police located a truck matching the descriptions in the 1000 block of Wenonah and found Villanueva standing by it and took him into custody. They said he had a large folding knife with a brown handle on his person.

Officers said he told them he had been in fear of his life because the victim said she had a gun.

In 2017, Villanueva was convicted of theft over $2,500 and placed on 4 years probation for his participation with an employee of a staged robbery at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on Kemp.