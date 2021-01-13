Current Mayor, City Council members for SDM 2, 4, and 6 all file to run for another term

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo’s Communications Office will make an announcement each time a candidate files the paperwork to run for the May 1, 2021 City election.

These announcements will be made at 4 p.m. on the day the candidates file.

According to the City, all current City officials have filed their paperwork to run for another term. Their names and date they filed can be seen below.

Mayor:

Brenda Gunter (filed 1-13-21)

Single Member District 2:

Tom Thompson (filed 1-13-21)

Single Member District 4:

Lucy Gonzales (filed 1-13-21)

Single Member District 6:

Billie DeWitt (filed 1-13-21)

The filing period for candidates begins January 13th and will continue through February 12th. For more information about the May 1 election and how to file for election please visit cosatx.us/Elections.