SAN ANGELO, Texas — This week, a few San Angelo children are learning the wonders of baking at a baking camp.

Crumbs Bakery is a local bakery shop owned by Emily Lloyd. This week, the bakery hosted a baking camp for children. The theme: unicorns.

Over the course of four days, the children learned how to make and decorate cookies, cupcakes and cakes — all in the form of a unicorn!

The children attended the camp for four hours each day. Lloyd provided many lessons and techniques on baking goods.