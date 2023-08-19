SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A body shop in San Angelo received a surprise delivery at around 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, when a car crashed into the business’s outer fence.

The crash occurred near the intersection of East 19th Street and North Magdalen Street. J&C Body Shop occupies one corner of the intersection and was the body shop the vehicle ran into.

The general location of where the accident occurred, indicated by the red marker. Image courtesy of Google.

According to Officer Polnick, an SAPD officer at the scene, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on East 19th Street before it lost control and collided with the chain link fence line of the body shop and a nearby electrical pole.

The driver claims that the accident occurred due to a pothole on East 19th Street, stating that they struck the pothole and lost control of the vehicle as a result.

No injuries have been reported as of the time of publication. The driver will be cited with failure to control speed. Our reporter was unable to contact the staff or owners of J&C Body Shop for a statement.